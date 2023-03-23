Tallahassee Police officers to get 20% pay raise from bargaining agreement

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Happy is how Chief Lawrence Revell said officers at the Tallahassee Police Department are feeling about this pay increase that came out of a new collective bargaining agreement.

"With recruiting more officers and better response time, that's one obvious thing, but we also know that all of us work better at our jobs and are more efficient and effective when we're happy," Revell said. "It makes your job more enjoyable, and a happy officer is a better officer on the street."

Through this agreement between the city and the Police Benevolent Association, the starting salary for officers will go from a little less than $50,000 to $60,000 starting October 1st.

That is a 20% increase.

"Historically, we have been some of the highest paid in Tallahassee and our immediate area because again we are one of the biggest agencies," Revell said. "But in order to be that national leader, you know, this is another step."

Beginning April 1, Leon County Sheriff's Office will also see a hike with a starting pay of $50,000 and Florida Highway Patrol is currently making around the same.

Not everyone voted to pass this agreement that included these pay increases for TPD officers.

Despite supporting the raises for officers, Commissioner Jack Porter was a no vote.

"I supported the pay increases, I supported the contract basically as it was except for I wanted a little more time to see a fiscal analysis, to see that actuarial analysis," Porter said.

It is not clear where the money for the pay raise comes from in the city's budget.

While Commissioner Porter said this was rushed, Chief Revell said that's not the case.

"It doesn't mean it was rushed because it was done quickly. It simply means both sides were working for that common goal and came in with realistic requests," Revell said. "When you tackle the biggest issue of money, when you tackle that first, everything else falls in line pretty quickly."

