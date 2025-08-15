Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee Police Officer suffers minor injuries following crash Thursday night

TPD says it happened at 8:00 p.m. at Lake Bradford and Eppes Drive
police
WTXL
police
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Tallahassee Police Officer is recovering, following a crash Thursday night near Lake Bradford and Eppes Drive. TPD says it happened around 8:00 p.m. and that the officer was traveling south on Lake Bradford Road, not in emergency mode, responding to a service call, when a car traveling northbound tried to turn left onto Eppes Drive, crashing into the officer, violating the officer’s right-of-way.

TPD says the officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was treated for minor injuries and released. They say the other driver reported minor pain but declined medical transport. TPD says while the other driver was found to be at fault, no citations were issued.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood