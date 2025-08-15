Tallahassee Police Officer suffers minor injuries following crash Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Tallahassee Police Officer is recovering, following a crash Thursday night near Lake Bradford and Eppes Drive. TPD says it happened around 8:00 p.m. and that the officer was traveling south on Lake Bradford Road, not in emergency mode, responding to a service call, when a car traveling northbound tried to turn left onto Eppes Drive, crashing into the officer, violating the officer’s right-of-way.

TPD says the officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was treated for minor injuries and released. They say the other driver reported minor pain but declined medical transport. TPD says while the other driver was found to be at fault, no citations were issued.

