Tallahassee Police make arrest after standoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department have arrested a man after a nearly two hour standoff Tuesday.

According to authorities, just before 11 a.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 2500 block of Country Club Drive to arrest a suspect with felony warrants.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Adkins, barricaded himself inside the home. TPD's Tactile Apprehension and Control Team was on scene and nearby residences were evacuated out of caution, officials stated.

Adkins surrounded almost two hours later and was taken into custody without further incident.

"TPD is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens. Residents are encouraged to report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS," the department stated.

