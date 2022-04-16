Watch
Tallahassee Police looking for missing 71-year-old man in hospital gown

Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 12:54:11-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is looking for a missing 71-year-old man that is wearing a blue hospital gown.

TPD said in a release that John Roth was last seen in the 1300 block of Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee. Family members have told ABC 27 that Roth suffers from dementia and was last seen in the area around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Family members told ABC 27 that he was admitted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Thursday, but then the family was called around 1 a.m. Saturday morning to say that he was missing.

Police said that Roth is 6'4", 325 pounds and last had his brown wood walking cane.

If you have information regarding John Roth’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

