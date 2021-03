TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking any information on the location of a missing 17-year-old, Ravyn Frazier.

She was last seen on March 14, in the 700 block of White Drive in Tallahassee.

TPD says Frazier was last seen wearing an orange shirt with blue jeans.

Frazier is about 5'5" tall, slim build and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call TPD at (850) 891-4200.