TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Jayda Fennell.

Police say the teen was last seen on April 19 in the 1400 block of Blountstown Street.

Fennell is described as a 13-year-old female who is approximately 5'2" and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing dark sweatpants with a light blue and pink Reebok backpack,

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.