Tallahassee Police investigating two weekend shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred over the weekend.

The first occurred Saturday just after 1 a.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Volusia Street. A female victim was taken to the local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The second was Sunday just after 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Monroe. A male victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Both are active, ongoing investigations and TPD are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call 850-891-4200 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS to remain anonymous.