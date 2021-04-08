Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on Miccosukee, 1 injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Miccosukee Road around 3 p.m. Thursday.

According to TPD, one person, an adult male was injured. He was taken to the hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, and updates will be provided as they become available.

If you witnessed or have information about this incident, please call 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.