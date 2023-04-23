Tallahassee police investigating parking lot shootout

Buildings and cars were struck by gunfire Saturday night outside of Island Seafood due to a shootout incident, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD says officers responded to 1019 North Monroe Street around 9:38 p.m. to shots being fired. Upon arrival, shell casings were located on scene.

According to TPD, it was determined that the suspects were firing at one another and left the scene before officers arrived.

The police department says no suspects nor victims were located.

This story will be updated.