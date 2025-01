TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in Northwest Tallahassee.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of Meriadoc Road around 7:11 a.m. Police say a body was discovered in the roadway.

TPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this case which is open and active.

If you have any information, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.