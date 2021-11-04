Tallahassee police investigate homicide on West Georgia Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Thursday morning on West Georgia Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department says just before 9 a.m., a man was found dead on a bench in the 600 block of West Georgia Street.

A TPD spokesperson added that foul play is suspected.

TPD added that this is an open and active investigation, with updates being provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call (850) 891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.