Tallahassee Police Department warns of telephone scam impersonating law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is warning the public about a telephone scam pretending to originate from its department.

According to the police department, it has been informed that people in the area are receiving telephone calls from an individual claiming to be a Tallahassee Police Department officer.

TPD says the individual is mimicking the police department’s official main phone line, 850-891-4200.

The individual allegedly would tell victims they have a warrant for their arrest and must wire or send money to have the warrants dismissed.

The police department said it will never call an individual and demand money or payment in any form.

TPD recommends individuals to never provide personal or financial information if they receive a suspicious call.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to the Tallahassee Police Department by calling 850-891-4200.

Individuals may also report fraud and scams to the Federal Trade Commission at online at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.