Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee Police Department to host Drug Take Back event Saturday

Local agencies participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Courtesy: Larry Novey
Local agencies participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Local agencies participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:02:07-04

The Tallahassee Police Department is set to host a Drug Take Back event for those who have unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications.

According to TPD, proper disposal of these items is important and would keep them out of the hands of children and individuals who abuse prescription drugs and OTC medications.

The drop-off event will take place Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TPD Headquarters, located at 234 East Seventh Avenue.

A TPD representative will be on site to assist participants.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming