Tallahassee Police Department to host Drug Take Back event Saturday

The Tallahassee Police Department is set to host a Drug Take Back event for those who have unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications.

According to TPD, proper disposal of these items is important and would keep them out of the hands of children and individuals who abuse prescription drugs and OTC medications.

The drop-off event will take place Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TPD Headquarters, located at 234 East Seventh Avenue.

A TPD representative will be on site to assist participants.