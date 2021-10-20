Tallahassee Police Department to host Drug Take Back event Oct. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department will host a drop-off event on Oct. 23 for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TPD's Headquarters located at 234 East Seventh Avenue.

"This is an opportunity for those who have accumulated unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications to safely dispose of these items," TPD wrote in a release.

Proper disposal of these potentially dangerous items is important, TPD added.

"By bringing them to TPD, you can help keep them out of the hands of children and individuals who abuse prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications," wrote TPD.

Masks are encouraged at the event.