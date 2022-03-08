Watch
Tallahassee Police Department seeking information on missing woman

TPD reported the person missing Monday
Tallahassee Police Department
Posted at 3:52 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 15:54:17-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking information on a missing woman.

According to a post on the Tallahassee Police Department Facebook page, Lacey Rivers, age 30, was last seen Monday in the area of the 2700 block of Apalachee Parkway.

The post adds it is unknown what Rivers was last seen wearing.

Rivers is listed at 5-foot-5, 125 pounds with long purple and gray hair with brown eyes.

The Tallahassee Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rivers to contact its department at 850-891-4200.

