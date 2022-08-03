Watch Now
Tallahassee Police Department secures 50 guns in July

34 of 50 firearms reported stolen
Posted at 9:25 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 21:25:57-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday the number of firearms it obtained during the month of July.

Last month, the Tallahassee Police Department said it obtained 50 guns.

The police department notes the weapons were either surrendered, collected for evidence, or they were impounded after it was determined the firearm was possessed illegally.

TPD adds 30 of the 50 guns were being held for evidence, seven were found property and 13 were taken for safekeeping.

Also, 34 of the 50 firearms seized last month were reported stolen.

The department noted the guns that are collected for evidence are seized during a number of scenarios to include another crime has occurred or during a search warrant.

By an unofficial count by ABC 27, the Tallahassee Police Department has obtained 355 guns this year as of the end of July.

