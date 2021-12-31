Watch
Tallahassee Police Department searching for missing woman

Individual last seen Dec. 23 in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police Department
The Tallahassee Police Department says Anastasia Colas has been missing since Dec. 23, 2021.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 11:37:36-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking information on the location of a missing woman.

According to a post by the department on its Facebook page Thursday, Anastasia Colas, a 25-year-old, was last seen on Dec. 23 in the area of the 2000 block of West Pensacola Street in Tallahassee.

TPD adds she was last seen wearing a blue McDonald’s uniform.

Colas is listed at 5-foot-3 in height, weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Colas is asked to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.

