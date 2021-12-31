Tallahassee Police Department searching for missing woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking information on the location of a missing woman.

According to a post by the department on its Facebook page Thursday, Anastasia Colas, a 25-year-old, was last seen on Dec. 23 in the area of the 2000 block of West Pensacola Street in Tallahassee.

TPD adds she was last seen wearing a blue McDonald’s uniform.

Colas is listed at 5-foot-3 in height, weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Colas is asked to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.