Tallahassee Police Department searching for missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking information on a missing juvenile.

According to a post on the Tallahassee Police Department Facebook page on Wednesday, 15-year-old Kynnadie Pearson was last seen on Dec. 17 in the area of Buck Lake Road in Tallahassee.

Pearson is listed at 5-foot-5 in height and weights 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Pearson was last seen wearing a white hoodie, gray sweatpants and glasses.

The Tallahassee Police Department noted anyone with information on Pearson's whereabouts is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.