Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee Police Department responds to shooting incident on North Monroe Street

Image(3).jpeg
WTXL ABC 27
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting incident on the 600 block of North Monroe Street, which is the location of the Envision Credit Union parking lot, Friday May 5, 2023 in Tallahasseee, Florida.
Image(3).jpeg
Posted at 12:07 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 12:36:50-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has responded to a incident on the 600 block of North Monroe Street Friday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed to ABC 27 that the incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. at the parking lot of the Envision Credit Union located at 600 North Monroe Street.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

A man and a woman sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

A search for the suspect is ongoing and the scene is secure. TPD noted there is not immediate danger in the area.

The scene is less than a mile from the Florida Capitol.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming