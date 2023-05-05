Tallahassee Police Department responds to shooting incident on North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has responded to a incident on the 600 block of North Monroe Street Friday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed to ABC 27 that the incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. at the parking lot of the Envision Credit Union located at 600 North Monroe Street.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

A man and a woman sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

A search for the suspect is ongoing and the scene is secure. TPD noted there is not immediate danger in the area.

The scene is less than a mile from the Florida Capitol.

This is a developing story.