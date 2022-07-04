TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to an incident on the 2700 block of West Tharpe Street Monday afternoon.

According to a Tallahassee Police Department Incident Synopsis report at 2:26 p.m., TPD responded to an apartment complex in reference to a shooting.

The report notes that an adult male received non-life threatening injures and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting was related to a domestic situation and a suspect was detained for questioning by law enforcement officials.