Tallahassee Police Department reports three shootings over the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department has released three incident reports from over the weekend, all involving guns.

The first incident happened at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia Circle. Officers responded to reports of shots fired coming from inside a building. Damage was seen on the front windows and the rear door had been kicked in.

The victim, an uninjured male, was found blocks away and reported a stranger kicked in the back door and shot at him. Police stated that evidence was found on the back porch and projectiles were located inside the residence. No arrests have been made.

Later on Saturday, at 11:07 p.m., a teenage male was shot and killed at a party at 1370 Ocala Road. According to police, a part was taking place in building 2 of the apartment complex with more than 30 juveniles in attendance. The victim's body was found between buildings 1 and 2. No arrests have been made at this time.

Sunday at 8:29 p.m. another shooting incident was reported in the 2800 block of South Adams St. Police responded to shots fired and found a resident whose vehicle had been shot in the northern part of the complex. At the same time, two adult males arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police stated that a preliminary investigation found that one of the victims was in an argument inside the complex and the second arrived on scene to remove the first victim and diffuse the situation. As they were walking away, shots were fired. No arrests have been made at this time.