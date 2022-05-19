Tallahassee Police Department remembers fallen officers at ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department held a ceremony Wednesday honoring all fallen law enforcement officers.

The police department says it commemorates those who made the ultimate sacrifice, while serving their community.

"Any time we have these types of occasions, where we get together and we put a focus on the family and also fellowship with the family, I think it helps with the healing process and helps with the closure if you will," Tallahassee Police Department deputy chief Maurice Holmes said.

The Officer Down Memorial Page reports 107 Law Enforcement Officers have died across the United States this year.