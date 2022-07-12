Tallahassee Police Department recaptures arrestee at hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A person who was arrested but receiving medical treatment at a hospital briefly escaped law enforcement custody Tuesday.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department’s Incident Synopsis report, Ashley Gamble, age 30, escaped police custody.

TPD notes Gamble was awaiting medical clearance before being transported to the Leon County Detention facility.

Gamble faces fraud, possession of cocaine and criminal mischief charges. At some point, Gamble eluded the custody of law enforcement.

The report notes that out of caution, the hospital was placed on lockdown.

After a search, Gamble was located and taken into custody by law enforcement officials.