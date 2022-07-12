Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee Police Department recaptures arrestee at hospital

arrest
SOURCE: MGN Online
arrest
arrest
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 16:35:56-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A person who was arrested but receiving medical treatment at a hospital briefly escaped law enforcement custody Tuesday.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department’s Incident Synopsis report, Ashley Gamble, age 30, escaped police custody.

TPD notes Gamble was awaiting medical clearance before being transported to the Leon County Detention facility.

Gamble faces fraud, possession of cocaine and criminal mischief charges. At some point, Gamble eluded the custody of law enforcement.

The report notes that out of caution, the hospital was placed on lockdown.

After a search, Gamble was located and taken into custody by law enforcement officials.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming