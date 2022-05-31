Tallahassee Police Department provides updates on Memorial Day weekend incidents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday updates to several incidents in its Incident Synopsis reports.

TPD announced that the victim of a stabbing May 27 died of her injuries Monday.

The stabbing incident occurred at a residence on the 1600 block of Harbor Club Drive around 8:40 a.m. May 27.

The victim at the time was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Another female, Brigette Ffolkes, age 57, was questioned by law enforcement officials after the incident.

Ffolkes was then arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Following the death of the victim, the Tallahassee Police Department says Ffolkes’ offense charge was upgraded to first degree murder.

LAKE BRADFORD

Tallahassee Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a Circle K gas station parking lot at the 800 block of Lake Bradford Road at 3:01 a.m. Sunday.

According to the report, two subjects were in a verbal altercation. Shell casings were located at the scene.

The report notes an adult male victim was located off FAMU Way with a non-life threatening injury. The case is being investigated and no arrests have been made.

WHITE DRIVE

TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 100 block of White Drive Sunday just after noon. According to the report, two pedestrians were in the area walking a dog on the sidewalk and were struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrians sustained non life-threatening injuries and the dog died at the scene.

The drivers of the two vehicles did not report any injuries.

RIDGE ROAD

An adult male was walking east on Ridge Road Monday morning after 10 a.m. when a vehicle with an undetermined number of suspects drove up from behind and shot the man in the arm.

The report notes the victim was transported by a citizen to a local hospital with a non life threatening injury.

TPD notes, the victim "was not forthcoming” with law enforcement officials when questioned about the incident.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

PERKINS STREET

On Monday at around 6:57 p.m., a man was painting the exterior of the arrestee’s residence and assisting with other work on a neighbor’s home.

According to TPD’s report, the arrestee, Megan Childree, age 33, came outside and was upset about the color of the paint and an argument ensued.

The arrestee obtained a firearm and fired at the victim before retreating inside the house.

No injuries were reported from the shooting. Law enforcement officials surrounded the residence and established contact with Childree via a phone call.

Childree surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Childree is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

WEST THARPE STREET

On Monday night around 8:31 p.m., officers responded to Locos Tacos at 1525 West Tharpe Street regarding a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim, an adult male, went inside to grab a food order and left his vehicle unlocked and running unattended.

An unknown suspect entered the vehicle and drove out of the parking lot. The victim located his vehicle at the Exxon Gas Station at 1602 W. Tharpe St.

The victim then ran across the street towards his vehicle. The suspect rolled down the window and pulled out a firearm.

In fear of his life, the victim pulled out his firearm and fired one round at the vehicle missing it completely, but striking the business.

No injuries were reported from this shooting.

The suspect subsequently fled the scene.

This remains an open and active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.