TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're learning more about the death of a baby in Tallahassee.

An 11 month year old was found unresponsive inside a car outside of Big Bend Hospice Tuesday.

The Tallahassee Police Department said Wednesday the boy's mother worked there and found him unresponsive at the end of her shift.

So far, TPD has not confirmed the exact cause of death.

The Tallahassee Police Department is waiting on both an autopsy and toxicology report before determining exactly how that child died.

ABC 27 has not been told exactly how long it could take to get those reports.

Once the department has that information, it will be given to the state attorney's office.

At that point they will decide if any charges will be filed.