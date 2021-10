The Tallahassee Police Department announced via its Facebook page that officers are currently on the scene with an "armed barricaded subject."

The incident is taking place in the 1900 block of Corvallis Avenue.

Police were originally called out in response to a hostage situation just before 8 a.m. and evacuated nearby apartments, according to TPD.

Tallahassee Police Department's Tactical Apprehension and Control Team is currently on the scene.

This is a developing story.