Tallahassee Police Department officer fired after fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Tallahassee Police Department Officer Derek Braxton is out of a job after a fight between him and a man took place at Bajas on Pensacola Street in Tallahassee on February 12.

Court documents ABC27 obtained said that Braxton walked over to a man who was sitting at the bar with a friend.

Braxton made a comment to him but didn't know what he said. Braxton lunged towards him and grabbed him. The two wrestled towards the ground until security separated them and escorted them outside.

On February 15 he was charged with 1 count of battery, 1 count of simple assault, and 1 count of disorderly conduct.

I reached out TPD for an interview. Though they are not doing interviews at this time, they confirmed Braxton was terminated on February 21.

TPD did release a statement from Chief Lawrence Revell that said quote:

"The men and women who protect and serve this community are held to the highest standard of the law. Whether working or participating in events off-duty, there is an expectation that members will always conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the core values of this department and uphold the policies and procedures of the agency."

Braxton's criminal attorney, Mutaquee Akbar, told us in a phone conversation that Braxton has a civil attorney who already filed an appeal, fighting the termination.

As for the criminal charges, Akbar said it's too early to determine a strategy and a court date hasn't been set.

