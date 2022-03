TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man who was reported missing was found dead.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, John Cesarano, age 59, was found dead Wednesday on the 400 block of White Drive just after 11 a.m.

The Tallahassee Police Department notes at this time, no foul play is suspected and the case remains open.

Cesarano was reported missing by the Tallahassee Police Department on March 22.