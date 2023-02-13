Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in string of bank robberies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday afternoon that it had made an arrest in connection to a string of bank robberies.

TPD said 24-year-old Canard Tinson was arrested Saturday and charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm.

The charges cover bank robberies at different banks in Tallahassee from Nov. 25, 2022 through Saturday, Feb. 11.

The police department said on Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m., the suspect robbed the Truist Bank located on 2051 Thomasville Road and fled the scene with money.

TPD said its arriving officers arrived at the scene and established a perimeter to begin their search for the suspect.

An officer walking the area spotted a man driving a U-Haul truck in a apartment complex next to the bank and requested additional officers to conduct a felony traffic stop.

TPD notes that the suspect was known to law enforcement and had an active warrant for robbing the Truist Bank at 102 North Blair Stone Road on Feb. 3.

Tinson was taken into custody by TPD for questioning and during their investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause to charge Tinson in connection to multiple the bank robberies.