Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in fatal shooting at Lake Avenue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday night an arrest of an individual connected to a fatal shooting early Friday morning.

According to a Tallahassee Police Department news release, Jhakari Wesley, age 19, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

According to TPD, the shooting occurred following an argument over illegal drug sales.

Wesley is accused of firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle and leaving the scene, which was the 1500 block of Lake Avenue.

An adult female victim died from result of her injuries at the scene.

TPD noted that one of its patrol units in the area observed a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed after gunshots.

Officers executed a high-risk traffic stop.

The alleged suspect was detained and taken to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD detectives were able to establish probable cause to charge Wesley in relation to the shooting.