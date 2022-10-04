Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in attempted homicide incident

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest following a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon as a result of the suspect being upset over "rental charges".

According to TPD, officers responded to the 400 block of Putnam Drive just before 1 p.m., due to a female victim being shot.

After investigation, Ernest Lawson, 33, was arrested shortly after the shooting, and taken into custody without further incident.

TPD says after investigating, it was determined that Lawson approached the victim after waiting for her to arrive to work and shot her as she exited her vehicle. Lawson was reportedly upset over rental charges.

The victim was later transported to the hospital for serious injuries, according to TPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

TPD encourages community members to report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

