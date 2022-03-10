Tallahassee Police Department investigating vehicle accident on North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian that occurred Wednesday night.

According to a post on the Tallahassee Police Department Facebook page, the two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Sharer Road.

TPD says an adult female pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes on Monroe Street from Sharer Road to just before Lakeshore Drive are closed due to law enforcement’s investigation.