Tallahassee Police Department investigating vehicle accident on North Monroe Street

Accident occurred Wednesday night
A multi-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian occurred at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Sharer Road in Tallahassee, Florida, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Pedestrian hit
Posted at 9:31 PM, Mar 09, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian that occurred Wednesday night.

According to a post on the Tallahassee Police Department Facebook page, the two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Sharer Road.

TPD says an adult female pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes on Monroe Street from Sharer Road to just before Lakeshore Drive are closed due to law enforcement’s investigation.

