Tallahassee Police Department investigating two homicides

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department said Friday night it is conducting a double homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred just before 8 p.m. at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments, located at 2400 West Tharpe Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two adult males deceased inside of an apartment.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.