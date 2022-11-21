Tallahassee Police Department investigating stabbing incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department’s Incident Synopsis report released Monday morning, earlier Monday at 1:26 a.m. on the 400 block of West Georgia Street, the suspect, an adult male, was in the area of the 400 block of Georgia Street when he approached the victim and asked for money.

When the victim declined, the suspect stabbed him. The victim, an adult male, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

At this time a potential suspect has been identified, however, no arrests have been made.