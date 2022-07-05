TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on the 2900 block of Sharer Road.

According to a TPD Incident Synopsis report, at around 12:01 a.m. a witness said they saw a male subject approach a vehicle.

The man was then seen running away from the vehicle as a person in the vehicle starting shooting at the male subject.

The individual in the vehicle along with the man both left the scene. The report notes that no injuries were reported.

Law enforcement officials were able to collect shell casings at the scene.