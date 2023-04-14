Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Roberts Avenue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that it is investigating a shooting incident Thursday.

The police department said at 9:48 p.m., its officers responded to the 3500 block of Roberts Avenue after reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were notified that an adult male victim with gunshot wounds was transported by friends to the McDonald’s parking lot, located at 2026 West Pensacola Street.

When officers arrived at the location, they immediately began to render aid before emergency medical services (EMS) transported the victim to a local hospital.

The police department said the victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

TPD’s preliminary investigation indicates a verbal altercation occurred between the victim and several other suspects before the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Roberts Avenue.

The police department said at this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.