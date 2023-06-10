Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting incident on North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday.

The police department said the incident occurred in 2700 block of North Monroe Street just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, an adult male was found dead.

During its early investigation of the incident, the police department said there was a crowd in the area where the shooting occurred, but the events that led to the shooting remain under investigation.

The police department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 850-574-8477.