TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Dixie Drive Saturday night.

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed it responded to the incident around 6:45 p.m. at the outdoor parking lot of 110 Dixie Drive.

The victim who was shot was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.