Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting

Incident occurred on Lake Avenue Thursday
Posted at 7:01 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 19:12:25-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue.

Two victims, one adult male and one juvenile male, sustained non life threatening injuries.

TPD notes the incident is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200.

Individuals may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

