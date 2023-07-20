Watch Now
Tallahassee Police Department investigating robbery at bank on Mahan Drive

Incident occurred Wednesday
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 12:23:56-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a robbery at a bank Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said its officers were dispatched at 2:24 p.m. to the Wells Fargo bank located at 3121 Mahan Drive in reference to a robbery.

The police department's incident synopsis report notes two men implied a firearm as a technician was repairing an automated teller machine, also known as an ATM.

The suspects obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the ATM and fled the scene.

The Tallahassee Police Department said as of Wednesday evening, no injuries from the incident have been reported and attempts remain ongoing to identify and locate the suspects.

The police department's investigation of the incident is ongoing.

