Tallahassee Police Department investigating multiple shooting incidents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that occurred in recent days.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, a shooting occurred Monday at around 1:28 a.m. at McKeithan Street and West Tennessee Street.

Law enforcement was already at Café Shisha and nearby observing the location’s crowd.

The report notes officers heard shots fired as people ran down McKeithan Street. TPD notes two unoccupied vehicles were struck by bullets.

Individuals or individuals who fired the shots remain at large as no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

On Sunday at 2:03 a.m. a shooting incident occurred in a parking shot on 2810 Sharer Road.

Law enforcement noted that officers monitoring the area noted two vehicles chasing each other and shooting.

Officers began following the two vehicles. One vehicle crashed into a retention pond at the Interstate 10 ramp at Thomasville Road, while the other vehicle got away.

Three individuals were arrested: Khalid Mercer, 21, for resisting arrest without violence, Traquan Cooper, 20, for resisting arrest without violence and Courtney Sanders Jr., 19, for fleeing and eluding and resisting without violence.

The third incident occurred Sunday at 2:46 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and West Gaines Street.

Gunfire was heard by law enforcement, who were conducting regular patrol of the area. Bullet casings were located south of MLK Jr. Blvd. on Gaines Street.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made in the incident.

The fourth shooting occurred Sunday at the 200 block of Dixie Drive at 3:36 a.m. Sunday. According to TPD, officers responded to a hospital in reference to a victim of a shooting.

A teenage female was at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to TPD, friends of the female noted the shooting was a result of an argument that escalated. The suspect and victim are known to each other, and the parties involved have been identified.