Tallahassee Police Department investigating homicide on Dent Street

Posted at 9:56 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 09:59:31-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) announced Tuesday morning it is investigating a homicide.

The police department said the shooting occurred at 7 a.m. on the 600 block of Dent Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway and immediately provided aid.

TPD said the man died of his injuries at the scene and one person has been detained for questioning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak to an officer at the scene of the incident is asked to contact the Tallahassee Police Department by calling 850-891-4200 or provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

