Tallahassee Police Department investigating fatal traffic incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Saturday night that it is investigating a crash on the 100 block of Great Lakes Street.

The police department said the incident occurred after 6:30 p.m. A one-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while outside.

TPD said the boy was taken to a local hospital, but died of injuries sustained after his arrival to the hospital.

The driver has been identified and the police department said anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.