Tallahassee Police Department investigating death on Wesley Drive

Identity of person, cause of death to be determined
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 17:45:36-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is investigating a death.

According to the agency, the investigation is taking place at the 4500 block of Wesley Drive.

Law enforcement officials are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the individual’s identity along with determining a cause of death.

The Tallahassee Police Department requests anyone who may have any information regarding the incident to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

