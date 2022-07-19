Watch Now
Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of a child

Posted at 4:47 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 16:53:45-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon it is investigating the death of an 11-month-old child.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time at the 1700 block of Mahan Center Boulevard.

TPD reports the child died because of injuries sustained.

Tallahassee Police Department detectives ask anyone who may have any information regarding the incident to please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

TPD adds an individual may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

