Tallahassee Police Department investigating bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed Saturday to ABC 27 that it is investigating a bank robbery.

According to the department, a robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo bank located at 3121 Mahan Drive.

TPD was alerted about the incident just after 9 a.m. Saturday. There were no injuries reported and the suspect is at large.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the scene of the incident was cleared.

The Tallahassee Police Department requests anyone with information related to the incident to contact them by calling 850-891-4200.