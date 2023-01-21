Watch Now
Tallahassee Police Department investigating bank robbery

Incident occurred Saturday morning
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 15:57:49-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed Saturday to ABC 27 that it is investigating a bank robbery.

According to the department, a robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo bank located at 3121 Mahan Drive.

TPD was alerted about the incident just after 9 a.m. Saturday. There were no injuries reported and the suspect is at large.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the scene of the incident was cleared.

The Tallahassee Police Department requests anyone with information related to the incident to contact them by calling 850-891-4200.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

