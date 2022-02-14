Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting from Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department Incident Synopsis report, around 6:19 p.m., an adult male was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the report, an officer was in the area near Pensacola Street and Ausley Street and heard several gunshots.

The report noted during Tallahassee Police Department’s probe into the incident, that multiple individuals engaged in shooting at each other in a parking lot.

Multiple bullet casings across two parking lots, a stolen firearm along with discarded illegal drugs were discovered by law enforcement.

The Tallahassee Police Department stated that no arrests have been made in the incident.