Tallahassee Police Department, Housing Authority, set up Neighborhood Crime Watch at Springfield Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gun violence in the 32304 zip code is something Tallahassee police and the housing authority are working together to prevent. Adding a new neighborhood Springfield Apartments off Joe Louis Street.

Stats from the Tallahassee police department show that a significant amount of the city's shootings this year have been in the 32304. At least two have died as a of gun violence.

While those shootings did not happen at Springfield Apartments, the Tallahassee Housing Authority is working to keep violence out by having neighbors keeping an eye out for each other.

Officer Henni Hamby with the Tallahassee Police Department said the neighborhood watch will consist of police building stronger ties within the community so that they feel more comfortable calling in crime when they see it.

"We can't do it by ourselves," said Hambi. "We need community engagement and they buy-in with the residents. They don't necessarily have to walk around and be that security type of patrol. That's what we're here for. But we do need eyes and ears to be that, if something happens, they can call us, and we can respond and handle any incident that needs to be handled."

TPD already has over 105 Crime Watch areas across the city, according to the Tallahassee Police Departments online statistics website. On top of the watch, the housing authority has installed security cameras across the entire property, added more lighting, and will have at least two police officers at the apartment complex for five hours a day, Thursday through Sunday.

The housing authority, who manages Springfield Apartments, said they're optimistic about the new program for their neighborhood.

"With all of these things being implemented, we're hopeful that this is going to create a good and safe environment for our residents."

Something that's important for people who live there like Keyera Wright.

"It's very important for everybody. Even the ones that feel like it's not important, it's important for everybody to be safe," said Wright.