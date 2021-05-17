Tallahassee Police Department hosts first 'Here For You' event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police gathering at Tom Brown Park today so officers could meet the people they serve for their first 'Here For You' event.

The idea is for the department to develop a better relationship with their Community.

Chief Lawrence Revell told ABC 27this is just the beginning.

"It's all about building relationships so events like this give us an opportunity to do just that," said Chief Revell. "We meet, we talk, there's no crisis going on. Most of the time when people are dealing with police officers there's some type of crisis or issue going on and our officers do a fabulous job at that."

The group also gave out COVID-19 vaccines, with Second Harvest handing out free boxes of food.