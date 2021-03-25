Tallahassee Police Department gifted SUV in effort to fight human trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has a new weapon in the fight against human trafficking.

Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating child trafficking, donated a new Ford Expedition to the Tallahassee Special Victims Unit.

This comes following a two-year investigation involving human trafficking, resulting in more than 170 arrests.

Officials said this vehicle will allow them to better transport and take care of victims.

"Most of our investigative vehicles are much smaller vehicles...so trying to transport a victim with all their property and everything for long trips it may take to go where they are or where we need to go for the investigations," said Tallahassee Chief of Police Lawrence Revell.

The vehicle is also equipped with backpacks, a change of clothes, flip-flops, and a gift card for food.