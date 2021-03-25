Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee Police Department gifted SUV in effort to fight human trafficking

items.[0].videoTitle
The Tallahassee Police Department has a new weapon in the fight against human trafficking.
Posted at 7:17 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 19:17:29-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has a new weapon in the fight against human trafficking.

Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating child trafficking, donated a new Ford Expedition to the Tallahassee Special Victims Unit.

This comes following a two-year investigation involving human trafficking, resulting in more than 170 arrests.

Officials said this vehicle will allow them to better transport and take care of victims.

"Most of our investigative vehicles are much smaller vehicles...so trying to transport a victim with all their property and everything for long trips it may take to go where they are or where we need to go for the investigations," said Tallahassee Chief of Police Lawrence Revell.

The vehicle is also equipped with backpacks, a change of clothes, flip-flops, and a gift card for food.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project